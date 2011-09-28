Patek Philippe timepiece fetched $1.91 million, the highest at Only Watch 2011

If you were keeping a check on the Only Watch 2011 auction then you could not have missed the Only Watch Patek Philippe, Genève. The manually wound wristwatch with Minute Repeater and Tourbillon earned the title of fetching the highest bid at the auction. Sporting a unique stainless steel minute repeater, with Tourbillon escapement the watch fetched a staggering €1.4 million ($1.91 million). The watch features a black enamel dial with white gold Breguet numerals, a stainless steel Patek Philippe prong buckle, and three interchangeable stainless steel solid case back. The watch with a 33mm diameter was presented in along with a Certificate of Origin, a certificate of unique piece and a rate accuracy certificate.

This post is originally appeared at Luxurylaunches

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.