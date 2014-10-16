Patek Philippe Has Created The Most Complicated Wristwatch In History For $2.5 Million

$US2.5 million for a watch may seem like a pretty hefty price tag, but this limited-edition Patek Philippe is arguably the most complex wristwatch that has ever been made.

For its 175th anniversary, the luxury Swiss watchmaker invented a collection of limited-edition commemorative timepieces called The Grandmaster Chime with a whopping 20 complications, two dials, and 214 parts.

The watch measures 47.7 mm in diameter and has 1,366 individual components. It took a whopping eight years and 100,000 man hours to develop, 60,000 of which were spent just on the watch’s movement.

Patek Philippe calls the Grandmaster Chime an “intelligent watch” with features such as a minute repeater, instantaneous perpetual calendar with a four-digit year display, and a second time zone.

It also has two deluxe features that are a world-first for chime watches, including an acoustic alarm that strikes the alarm time and even a function that chimes the date.

The Grandmaster Chime is the first double-face wristwatch to be presented by Patek Philippe, meaning that it can be worn with either dial facing up — one shows the time, while the other shows the calendar. The “swivel case,” which enables the watches smooth reversal, took an astounding four years to perfect.

Both sides are equally stunning. The 18k rose gold 16.1 mm thick clasp was fully engraved by hand. Even the strap is meticulously designed — hand-stitched and made from alligator.

Only seven of the Grandmaster Chimes will be produced, and Patek Philippe will keep one in the company’s museum in Geneva where it can be admired by the public.

And for those who want to purchase the remaining six, it’s not enough to have $US2.5 million in the bank. Lucky customers must also be interviewed by Thierry Stern, the chairman of the watchmaking brand.

“I would like to chat with the client and make sure he’s a watch lover and make sure he’s going to enjoy the watch for many years,” Stern told CNBC.

