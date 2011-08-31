Patch's Traffic Jumped 75% Thanks To Hurricane Irene

Patch editor-in-chief Brian Farnham tells FishbowlNY that AOL’s local news network saw a 75% jump overall in overall traffic during Hurricane Irene’s landfall last weekend.



Blogs covering affected areas spiked 500%.

Of course, Patch’s traffic is tiny so big jumps during huge events are not that surprising.

Patch, which employees more than 1,000 people and will take a $160 million investment from AOL this year, gets about 10 million unique visitors each month.

By contrast, the Huffington Post cost AOL $350 million, employees 200 people, and gets 30 million or so uniques each month.

This is not a new pattern. One of Southern California Patch’s biggest days came during a tsunami warning.

Is it ironic that we think Patch is a disaster?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.