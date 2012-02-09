Patch Swears It Isn't Cutting All Of Its Freelancers

Photo: Illustration: Kevin Lincoln/Business Insider

Patch has denied a report from Jim Romenesko that it planned to cut freelance spending 50-100%.It’s also shooting down Romenesko’s report that Patch is going to emphasise “best-of” content, such as the “Best Burgers” and “Best Coffeehouses,” etc., for each town it covers.



Sources at Patch told us the report is “preposterously untrue,” and spokesman Janine Iamunno wrote, “There are no layoffs planned.”

