AOL’s local news network Patch lost ~$100 million or so in 2011.



A source just sent us Patch’s Q4 2011 rate card, helping to fill in some details on how that might be possible.

It reveals that Patch’s most expensive ad unit costs ~$2,400 to run for a whole month.

