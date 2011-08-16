Patch Pitch: Have We Got a Deal For YOU!

Patch certainly reports the news, but it also seems that often Patch is the news. Last week was one of those weeks. And not simply because one of their interns recently helped assist an injured pedestrian, and Patch covered it.



The hyperlocal news destination that AOL’s betting a bunch on (closing in on $200 million invested thus far) just announced that it had crossed a milestone of one million articles published (bam!). It’s also rolling out a shiny new daily deals product in over 800 of its communities (pow!). Meanwhile, on the heels of poor earnings, AOL’s stock price goes into freefall in part blamed on weak ad sales (Patch included — thwat!). Never a dull moment.

No telling whether Patch Deals will skew toward pole dancing, like that other big daily deals site with connections to lots and lots of former AOL folks, including significant cross-investors. But from what I’ve seen they are fairly standard fare and simple to use.

You know the drill here…

