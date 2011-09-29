PATCH EDITORS TO FREELANCERS: There's No Money So Don't Bother Pitching Unless You Have A 'Super Compelling Story'

Photo: AP

The bad news continues to come out of Patch.Last week, we heard that budgets were slashed. Today, two freelancers got in touch to confirm the news.



One wrote in with some details:

Up until yesterday, I was a weekly contributor for Patch. A column a week @ $50 a pop. Last week, I, and the rest of the freelancers, received a dubious email from an editor saying that all our work was on hold. Yesterday, we were told that we were on hold indefinitely. Unless, of course, we had a super compelling story that would generate tons of feedback. Then, by all means, we were to call the editor and send the idea on over.

Both freelancers stressed that their direct editors seemed in the dark as well. This is clearly a call that is coming from far above the individual Patch editors.

No one is really clarifying anything. Obviously, freelance budgets are slashed to hell. Ad execs here for Patch are stating that all is well and the site is not going anywhere. Quite frankly, I think this is the beginning of the end for Patch.

We’ll keep reporting, but if you hear anything else, let us know ([email protected], 774.644.4220).



