Patch Editors Respond To Claims Of Sweatshop-Like Workload

We got a big response to our item yesterday about AOL’s rapidly expanding hyperlocal venture, Patch, including some additional insight into what it’s like to be a Patch editor, one of whom had said many of them work 70-hour weeks and are on call 24/7 without being able to take vacation days.



In the comments, Patch editor Mary Mann, who runs the Maplewood, NJ site, took issue with that characterization.

“Not my experience,” she wrote. “We do work hard as Patch editors, but this is the most flexible and rewarding full-time job I’ve ever had. I can pick up my kids from camp, do some laundry and grocery shopping and make my calls, visit my interviewees and post my stories.”

Meanwhile, a tipster emailed us the following about her local Patch editor:

Fresh out of journo school – 23ish. He has a budget of only $500 a month for freelance work and can’t even spend it right now because he can’t find writers to write for him for only $50 a story or they just don’t want to write for AOL. Doesn’t live in the town so he has to work out of the library. They don’t give them an office but do give him a budget for FOI requests. Yes they are overworked and underpaid but have a lot of edit power which attracts a younger journo.

And another Patch editor, writing from an anonymous email account, said:

I, too, am a local editor with Patch, and I feel the need to clear up a misconception—namely, that we were all somehow “duped” into long hours and middling pay.

Maybe there’s some poor sap out there who went into this line of work thinking it would make him rich, but that certainly doesn’t describe me or anyone I know. I could have gone into technical writing or advertising or consulting, but I didn’t, because I genuinely_fucking_love_journalism. And as crazy as it may seem, I was willing to trade a higher salary to practice it. So let’s bear that in mind as we lament the fate of the poor, foolish Patch editor.

To be clear: that’s not to say I’d turn down a higher salary if it were offered or that Patch’s HR situation is picture perfect. I’m all about improving working conditions here, even though my view of Patch is not nearly as dim as your tipster’s. But there were no illusions coming into the gig: it was always going to be a hard slog. That’s a reality of the industry generally and this subfield specifically; anyone who seeks out work here without first coming to terms with that fact is, yes, in for a rude awakening.

I don’t know whether Patch will make it in the long run. I’m quite hopeful, but also realistic. (One thing’s for sure: I’m not depending on the trenchant wisdom of BI gadflies to shape my career plans.) In the meantime, though, I’m here to do some good, solid reporting in a small town arena. There are aspects of the job that suck—and I’ll be right there with your tipster trying to improve them—but at the heart of it, Patch is bringing serious journalism to settings that haven’t always enjoyed it. And I’m very much on board with that.

NB: Patch really isn’t a content farm in the vein of Demand Media, as one of your commenters suggested. There are some basic quotas in place, but beyond that, local editors have substantial leeway to shape their own sites (what to write about, what tone to set, how to manage freelancers, etc.). At least in my region, middle and upper management rarely weigh in on individual stories; their influence is far more process-oriented. In many ways, it resembles a federation of small-town editors-in-chief.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.