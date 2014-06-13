You Won't Be Able To Stop Playing This Addictive Music App

Patatap is a website that allows you to make music just by typing on your keyboard. And now it’s available as an iOS app, so you can create music, even if you’re nowhere near a computer.

It sounds simple, and that’s because it is. But it’s also mesmerising: as you type, different animations appear on the screen.

The site was made by designer Jono Brandel, in collaboration with music composers Lullatone; he describes the site as being a portable animation sound kit.”

Lullatone created sounds to accompany different animations. There are different colour palettes, each with its own unique set of sounds. The sounds are aimed to make tapping as melodic as possible; it’s like a visual drum pad.

Patatap is even on display as a special exhibit at the Tech Museum of Innovation in San Jose, California.

If you need some inspiration on tunes to play, you can check out some sheet music and see what other people have done.

But there’s no way to describe how awesome — and addicting — it is. You just have to try it yourself, which you can below.

(Pro tip: Hit the space bar to change up what the tunes sound like.)

