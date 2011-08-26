Pataki Not Running For President

Photo: Wikimedia

George Pataki has decided not to run for president, a source close to the former New York governor told CNN. Pataki has been coy about a run for months, but showed few signs he was building up a large organisation in the early primary and caucus states.



Speculation was building that Pataki would announce his intentions to run in a speech at the Polk County Republican fundraiser in Iowa on Saturday.

His path to the nomination would have been tough — while his fiscal conservatism is respected by the party rank and file, he is lesser known than most of the declared candidates. Additionally his moderate positions on abortion and gay rights would have made him a target for social conservatives.

