Patagonia CEO Rose Marcario is stepping down

Rose Marcario is stepping down as CEO of Patagonia.

Her succession has been in the works since late last year, the company told Fast Company.

While leading the outdoor retail brand, Marcario implemented a number of policies and platforms to advocate for the environment.

Rose Marcario is stepping down from her post as CEO of Patagonia after six years. She joined the company as CFO in 2008.

Marcario told Fast Company that the company has been planning for her succession since the end of 2019.

“Patagonia is in great hands, and on a path for 100 years of success,” she said.

“When this pandemic hit, and the focus quickly turned to reimagining the company for the future, Rose felt the team that would carry our work forward should lead this transformation,” Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard told Fast Company.

Marcario led the company in advocating for climate and environmental policy. Together with Chouinard, she created regenerative organic food company Patagonia Provisions. She also founded Patagonia’s in-house venture fund, Tin Shed Ventures, which focuses on funding environmentally and socially responsible businesses, as well as Patagonia Action Works, a digital platform aimed at environmental activists.

Marcario addditionally led Patagonia’s campaign to sue the Trump administration over the protection of land at Utah’s Bears Ears National Monument.

“Rose has grown our advocacy efforts in ways I could never have imagined,”Chouinard said in a press release. “With Rose at the helm, we are leading an overdue revolution in agriculture, challenging this administration’s evil environmental rollbacks, growing a movement to increase voter participation in our elections and raising the bar on building our product in the most responsible manner possible.”

COO Doug Freeman will lead the company as it looks for Marcario’s successor, effective Friday.

Patagonia was among the first retailers to shut down in response to the coronavirus pandemic, closing all stores and halting online orders on March 13. All of its stores remain closed.

