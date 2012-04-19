Legendary Tennessee Women's Basketball Coach Pat Summitt Will Step Down

Photo:

Long time Tennessee Lady Volunteers head basketball coach Pat Summitt will step down, according to the Washington Post.The school will announce Summitt is stepping down later Wednesday afternoon after she gets a chance to speak to her players.



Assistant Holly Warlick will take over the head coaching duties, while Summitt will be part of the staff as “head coach emeritus.”

Summitt leaves as the winningest head coach in college basketball, men or women’s, with 1,098 wins. She also led Tennessee to eight national championships.

The news comes just a few months after Summitt revealed she had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

