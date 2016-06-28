Nobody won more college basketball games than Pat Summitt

Legendary basketball coach Pat Summitt died on Tuesday at the age of 64.
Summitt is best remembered for her fiery style, her ice-cold stare, and helping to elevate the sport of women’s college basketball from obscurity to national prominence. Along the way she won eight national championships and 1,098 games, the most for any coach in division-I college basketball history.
Here are the winningest coaches in division-I history, along with either their current school or the school they won the most games with.
NOW WATCH: CRISTIANO RONALDO: Here’s how the world’s highest paid athlete makes and spends his money
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.