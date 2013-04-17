This Is What Football Is Supposed To Sound Like

Legendary NFL broadcast Pat Summerall has died, the Dallas Morning News reports.



He was 82.

For many of us who grew up with him, Summerall’s voice is the standard for what NFL football should sound like.

He had an uncanny ability to communicate the gravity of a moment while remaining entirely calm.

Here’s the last minute of the classic Green Bay-San Francisco playoff game in 1996.

It’s late-era Summerall at his finest:

Many problem know him from the Madden video game:

Here’s Summerall talking about how he coached Burt Reynolds in college:

Here’s Summerall calling a New York Giants game-winning field goal in 1990:

