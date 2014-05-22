Pat Sajak Ignited Twitter Frenzy After Saying People Who Believe In Global Warming Are 'Unpatriotic Racists'

Aly Weisman
Pat SajakEthan Miller/Getty Images

“Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak ignited a Twitter frenzy Tuesday when he tweeted the below controversial statement to his nearly 53,000 followers:

The responses to the openly conservative TV show host have been kind of amazing:







After he became a trending topic, Sajak responded with little remorse:


But this isn’t the first time Sajak has tweeted his controversial views on climate change:



