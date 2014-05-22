Pat Sajak Ignited Twitter Frenzy After Saying People Who Believe In Global Warming Are 'Unpatriotic Racists'

“Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak ignited a Twitter frenzy Tuesday when he tweeted the below controversial statement to his nearly 53,000 followers:
I now believe global warming alarmists are unpatriotic racists knowingly misleading for their own ends. Good night.
— Pat Sajak (@patsajak) May 20, 2014
The responses to the openly conservative TV show host have been kind of amazing:
Suggestion for Wheel of Fortune puzzle! @patsajak pic.twitter.com/0UZzm4MTOD
— Greg Laden (@gregladen) May 20, 2014
#Howard‘s advice to the “empty headed idiot” @patsajak: Keep your mouth shut or you’ll lose the best job in the world http://t.co/Jv6AsxHn8E
— Stern Show (@sternshow) May 21, 2014
.@garywhitta @patsajak ok you don’t believe in warming- how can anyone not believe that pollution makes people sick?
— Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) May 21, 2014
Let’s officially name science denial Sajak Syndrome. @patsajak #sajaksyndrome
— ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) May 20, 2014
I guess it’s tough for @patsajak to accept the environment can change when he’s been standing on the same 1980s game show set for 33 years.
— Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) May 20, 2014
Will the 8 year old kid who hacked @PatSajak‘s account please return it to its rightful owner?
— Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) May 20, 2014
Hey @PatSajak, this aint the Wheel of Fortune. If we lose this game, it isn’t just one person’s misfortune. All humanity pays the price.
— Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) May 20, 2014
After he became a trending topic, Sajak responded with little remorse:
Sometimes it’s fun to poke a stick in a hornets’ nest just to hear the buzzing.
— Pat Sajak (@patsajak) May 20, 2014
Later today I’ll be tweeting my views on the subjects of nuclear proliferation and free-range chicken.
— Pat Sajak (@patsajak) May 21, 2014
But this isn’t the first time Sajak has tweeted his controversial views on climate change:
