Pat Sajak Ignited Twitter Frenzy After Saying People Who Believe In Global Warming Are 'Unpatriotic Racists'

“Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak ignited a Twitter frenzy Tuesday when he tweeted the below controversial statement to his nearly 53,000 followers:

I now believe global warming alarmists are unpatriotic racists knowingly misleading for their own ends. Good night.

— Pat Sajak (@patsajak) May 20, 2014

The responses to the openly conservative TV show host have been kind of amazing:















#Howard‘s advice to the “empty headed idiot” @patsajak: Keep your mouth shut or you’ll lose the best job in the world http://t.co/Jv6AsxHn8E

— Stern Show (@sternshow) May 21, 2014

.@garywhitta @patsajak ok you don’t believe in warming- how can anyone not believe that pollution makes people sick?

— Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) May 21, 2014

I guess it’s tough for @patsajak to accept the environment can change when he’s been standing on the same 1980s game show set for 33 years.

— Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) May 20, 2014

Will the 8 year old kid who hacked @PatSajak‘s account please return it to its rightful owner?

— Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) May 20, 2014

Hey @PatSajak, this aint the Wheel of Fortune. If we lose this game, it isn’t just one person’s misfortune. All humanity pays the price.

— Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) May 20, 2014

After he became a trending topic, Sajak responded with little remorse:





Sometimes it’s fun to poke a stick in a hornets’ nest just to hear the buzzing.

— Pat Sajak (@patsajak) May 20, 2014

Later today I’ll be tweeting my views on the subjects of nuclear proliferation and free-range chicken.

— Pat Sajak (@patsajak) May 21, 2014

But this isn’t the first time Sajak has tweeted his controversial views on climate change:







Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.