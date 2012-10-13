Lawyer For Pat Robertson Lost His Job After A Blog Said He Was Gay

A televangelist famous for his vehement anti-gay attitude apparently takes his beliefs very seriously.



The American centre For Law & Justice, a conservative Christian legal group founded by Pat Robertson, ended the employment of its senior counsel late last month after blogs reported he was gay, Metro Weekly reported earlier this week.

Both Exposed Politics and The Patriot-Ombudsman reported that James Henderson, who is married and has eight kids, had a secret homosexual life.

The centre acknowledged to Metro Weekly that Henderson no longer worked there that but didn’t comment on the specifics.

Henderson sent all inquiries to his lawyer, who declined to comment.

