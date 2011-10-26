Oh Geez, Even Pat Robertson Thinks The GOP Base Is Too Extreme

We have officially entered into Bizarro world.



Pat Robertson, host of ‘The 700 Club’ and the man who once agreed with Jerry Falwell that 9/11 was “the fault of the abortionists, the feminists, and the gays, and the lesbians,” and that Katrina was God’s punishment for America’s abortion policy, thinks the GOP base has become too extreme.

Here’s what Robertson had to say on ‘The 700 Club’ following a discussion about Herman Cain‘s ever-changing abortion views:

I believe it was Lyndon Johnson that said, ‘Don’t these people realise if they push me over to an extreme position I’ll lose the election? And I’m the one who will be supporting what they want but they’re going to make it so I can’t win.’ Those people in the Republican primary have got to lay off of this stuff. They’re forcing their leaders, the frontrunners, into positions that will mean they lose the general election. Now whether this did it to Cain I don’t know, but nevertheless, you appeal to the narrow base and they’ll applaud the daylights out of what you’re saying and then you hit the general election and they say ‘no way’ and then the Democrat, whoever it is, is going to just play these statements to the hilt. They’ve got to stop this! It’s just so counterproductive!

Indeed.

It is amazing to watch the GOP standard-bearers contend with the Frankenstein the have courted over the last few election cycles with their focus on social conservatism as the core of their party.

One need look no further than Karl Rove, who has spent the last six months trying to smack down the GOP’s more extreme candidates — Donald Trump, Rick Perry, Herman Cain — to see that panic that has stricken the party over the rise of this new establishment.

Mediaite has video of Robertson’s comments.

