Senator tweets video of himself dramatically throwing Obama's Guantanamo 'plan' into a waste bin

Republican US Sen. Pat Roberts took to Twitter on Tuesday to express his disgust with President Barack Obama’s plans to close the US┬áprison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

“This is what I think of the president’s plan to send terrorists to the United States,” Roberts said in a video he tweeted.

He then crumpled up the piece of paper he was holding and apparently threw it in a waste bin. The camera then cut to a piece of paper being thrown into the trash.

Earlier in the day, Obama announced he would send his prison-closure plan to Congress and shift some of the Guantanamo detainees to US facilities.

One of the facilities reportedly being considered is the United States Penitentiary, Leavenworth, a federal prison in Roberts’ home state of Kansas. Roberts repeatedly emphasised the issue in 2014 while running for reelection.

View Roberts’ video below:

.@POTUS, this is what I think of the “plan” to close #GITMO and send terrorists to the United States. pic.twitter.com/5ceyu5I2tc

— Pat Roberts (@SenPatRoberts) February 23, 2016

