Senator tweets video of himself dramatically throwing Obama's Guantanamo 'plan' into a waste bin

Republican US Sen. Pat Roberts took to Twitter on Tuesday to express his disgust with President Barack Obama’s plans to close the US prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

“This is what I think of the president’s plan to send terrorists to the United States,” Roberts said in a video he tweeted.

He then crumpled up the piece of paper he was holding and apparently threw it in a waste bin. The camera then cut to a piece of paper being thrown into the trash.

Earlier in the day, Obama announced he would send his prison-closure plan to Congress and shift some of the Guantanamo detainees to US facilities.

One of the facilities reportedly being considered is the United States Penitentiary, Leavenworth, a federal prison in Roberts’ home state of Kansas. Roberts repeatedly emphasised the issue in 2014 while running for reelection.

View Roberts’ video below:

.@POTUS, this is what I think of the “plan” to close #GITMO and send terrorists to the United States. pic.twitter.com/5ceyu5I2tc

— Pat Roberts (@SenPatRoberts) February 23, 2016

