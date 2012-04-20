NBA Legend Pat Riley Just Sold His Unbelievable Waterfront Estate For $16.75 Million

Tony Manfred
pat riley sells miami estate

Photo: Audrey Ross via MiamiRealEstate.com

Miami Heat president Pat Riley has sold his stunning Miami estate for a whopping $16.75 million, South Florida Business-Journal reports.The home sits on an 80,000-square foot plot of waterfront property overlooking Biscayne Bay.

The European villa-style property has five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and one of the most ridiculous pools we’ve ever seen.

It’s unreal.

The front of the home

The property is nearly an island

Now that's a pool

The deck, where you can enjoy either the pool or the bay

The view from the front door

The private dock

The den, where all the sports watching goes down

An open-air sitting area

Just stunning

All sorts of privacy

You're right on the bay

The driveway

More athlete homes

WHERE ATHLETES LIVE: These Five Neighborhoods Are Teeming With Pros >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.