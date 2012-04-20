NBA Legend Pat Riley Just Sold His Unbelievable Waterfront Estate For $16.75 Million

Photo: Audrey Ross via MiamiRealEstate.com

Miami Heat president Pat Riley has sold his stunning Miami estate for a whopping $16.75 million, South Florida Business-Journal reports.The home sits on an 80,000-square foot plot of waterfront property overlooking Biscayne Bay.



The European villa-style property has five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and one of the most ridiculous pools we’ve ever seen.

It’s unreal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.