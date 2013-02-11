The Person Who Paid $16.8 Million For NBA Legend Pat Riley's Unreal Waterfront Mansion Plans To Demolish It

Miami Heat exec Pat Riley sold his stunning South Florida mansion for $16.8 million nearly a year ago.Now, the Miami Herald is reporting that the anonymous buyer plans to tear down the beautiful home and build a new one.

The home sits on an 80,000-square foot plot of waterfront property overlooking Biscayne Bay.

The buyer must have something spectacular in mind if he or she is willing to scrap this house.

The front of the home

The property is nearly an island

Now that's a pool

The deck, where you can enjoy either the pool or the bay

The view from the front door

The private dock

The den, where all the sports watching goes down

An open-air sitting area

Just stunning

All sorts of privacy

You're right on the bay

The driveway

