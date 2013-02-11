The Person Who Paid $16.8 Million For NBA Legend Pat Riley's Unreal Waterfront Mansion Plans To Demolish It

Photo: Audrey Ross via MiamiRealEstate.com

Miami Heat exec Pat Riley sold his stunning South Florida mansion for $16.8 million nearly a year ago.Now, the Miami Herald is reporting that the anonymous buyer plans to tear down the beautiful home and build a new one.



The home sits on an 80,000-square foot plot of waterfront property overlooking Biscayne Bay.

The buyer must have something spectacular in mind if he or she is willing to scrap this house.

