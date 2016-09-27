Chris Bosh will not play for the Miami Heat again and all signs suggest that his NBA career is over

In a move that is not a complete surprise, Chris Bosh’s tenure with the Miami Heat is over and now it seems like his chances of ever playing in the NBA again are growing smaller by the day.

According to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, Heat President Pat Riley says the team is “not working toward his return” and that he believes Bosh’s career with the Heat is over.

This comes just days after Bosh failed his latest physical and evidence emerged that his blood cots were worse than previously reported.

The Miami Herald reported on Friday that doctors found evidence of some continued clotting during his physical. Bosh’s latest complications are not considered life-threatening.

After a clot was found in his calf, ending his 2015-16 season early, Bosh met with team doctors who told him at the time that his career might be over.

“They told me that my season’s over,” Bosh said in a video for LeBron James’ “Uninterrupted” digital platform. “My career is probably over.”

Bosh, however, has remained defiant, saying in the video that it “wasn’t a matter of if I was going to play again, but when.”

But the question now becomes, if the Heat aren’t willing to take a chance on Bosh’s health, what team will? Even if Bosh can find a doctor to clear him to play, there may not be a team out there willing to take the risk of a life-threatening condition popping back up.

At this point, it would seem that Bosh’s NBA career is likely over. And if not, it will certainly be a long time before we see the 32-year-old suit up again.

