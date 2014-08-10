Pat Rafter To Bernard Tomic: Pull Your Head In

Vince Caligiuri/Getty

We either love him or we hate him.

Australia’s on and off relationship with bad boy tennis star Bernard Tomic apparently isn’t restricted to the general public.

Former world number one, and Australian tennis legend, Pat Rafter has shared what he really thinks about the young gun.

After spending time with the 21-year-old filming a Bonds clothing commercial, Rafter says Tomic could be in the world’s top ten but he’s going to have to “pull his head in” to do so.

Tomic’s withdrawal from the first round of the Australian Open against Rafael Nadal this year was the tipping point for many as fans booed him off the court.

Last month Tomic was dumped by global sports management company IMG for his off-court behaviour. He had been with IMG since he was 13.

But Rafter says if he turns it around and works hard he will earn back the support of Australians.

“Australians are very forgiving, but they won’t accept continual bad behaviour. I’d like to think he can admit he has been out of line in the past, and mature enough to realise that … then he can get back in the good books,” he told The Herald Sun.

The player’s bravado has also been magnified by the juxtaposing behaviour of Australian teen Nick Kyrgios who knocked Rafel Nadal out of Wimbeldon this year despite being a wildcard entrant.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.