Illinois Candidate For Governor Has Just Found The Holy Grail Of Political Attack Ads

The problem with attack ads is: they work, but they also make you look bad.



That code has officially been cracked.

Illinois Governor Pat Quinn has just begun running this ad against his opponent Bill Brady, and it’s brutal. But it’s also funny and light-spirited (the theme is based on the show Glee — which we’ve never seen — according to Buzzfeed).

Every ad should aim for this: Make your opponent look like an idiot, but do it with humour. (via Lizzie O’Leary)



