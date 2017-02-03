29-year-old punter who's walking away from $3 million to join Barstool Sports says he had to Google how to retire from the NFL

Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee announced on Tuesday that he’s retiring from the NFL in order to pursue an unlikely second job — he’s joining Barstool Sports.

The 29-year-old said in a Twitter announcement that facing a third knee surgery in four years, with more to come, he decided to take Barstool up on an offer to join their company.

However, McAfee still hasn’t made the retirement official with the NFL. In fact, in an interview on “The Dan Patrick Show,” McAfee said he hadn’t filed his paperwork because he had to Google how, exactly, to retire.

“I don’t even know how you would — I was actually Googling this morning how do I actually retire from the NFL,” McAfee said. “I don’t know what I have to do. But I think I have to get the papers signed and then get to work.”

To join Barstool, McAfee is walking away from a $2.75 million salary in 2017 and may have to return $400,000 from his signing bonus. However, he said in his statement that he insisted on staying in Indianapolis in his own personal headquarters where he will have a fully functioning radio and TV station.

Watch McAfee’s answer to Patrick below:

And read his retirement statement below:

