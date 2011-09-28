Meet Pat Looney, The Man Who Came Within Inches Of Being Steve Bartman

AP



Pat Looney came within two inches of infamy.Whether it was misjudgment, alcohol, or fate – he remains largely an unknown in the public eye.

Instead, notoriety fell to the man in the green turtleneck, blue sweatshirt and black headphones – Steve Bartman.

Looney was also guilty of reaching out for that fateful foul ball.

But he didn’t make contact – nor did a visibly upset Cubs outfielder, Moises Alou. Bartman did. And thus, up 3-0 and only five outs away from their first World Series appearance since 1945, began an almost unthinkable collapse for the Cubs – and any chance of Bartman living a normal life.

Bartman has, for all intents and purposes, disappeared from the earth. He’s denied multiple interview requests and a great deal of money for public appearances.

Looney came within inches of being that guy. But he didn’t.

So he spoke with ESPN.com’s Wayne Drehs to relive that ominous Oct. 14, 2003 evening, and the days, months and years that followed.

He tells Drehs that his family also received threats from rabid Cubs fans. Looney also believes he would have handled the situation in a completely different manner had he been the one to interfere with the ball.

