World Famous Meat Purveyor Pat LaFrieda Is Finally Publishing His Steak Bible

Pat LaFrieda is probably the most famous meat purveyor in the country, and he’s finally announced that he’ll publish a cookbook.

You can grab it on May 6, 2014.

It’s going to be called “Meat: Everything There Is To Know” (so yes, more than just steak, but we all know who the star of the show is).

The book will feature over 75 recipes, but what’s more important is that it will include a ton of great tips about selecting and purchasing different cuts of meat.

From the press release:

“Meat: Everything There Is To Know is more than a cookbook; it’s a journey focused around what my family has built its name and reputation on for the past century,” says Pat LaFrieda. “This book will give you the confidence to select, purchase, butcher and cook any kind of meat. It’s an insider’s tale of the meat industry, and will showcase over 75 LaFrieda family inspired recipes that will become a staple in yours for years to come. This book will offer a form of butchery education that has been handed down through three generations of LaFrieda men — my grandfather to my father, my father to me. From butterflying a pork loin in order to stuff, to carving a turkey at Thanksgiving to grilling the perfect steak, I know this book will be as instructive and enjoyable to read as it has been for me to write it.”

Way to make us feel like part of the family, Pat. Thanks.

You can check out the full press release on the book below, via Eater:

ATRIA BOOKS TO PUBLISH BOOK BY LEGENDARY MEAT PURVEYOR PAT LAFRIEDA(NEW YORK, NY) — October 21, 2013. Atria Books will publish MEAT: Everything There is to Know by Pat LaFrieda and writer Carolynn Carreño on May 6, 2014. Pat LaFrieda, the third generation butcher, meat supplier and owner of the celebrated Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors, presents the ultimate book of everything meat, with more than 70-five recipes for beef, pork, lamb, veal, poultry, and even chopped meat. Included within those 70-five recipes are numerous LaFrieda family inspired dishes as well as recipes from famous New York City chefs, including Lidia Bastianich, Josh Capon, Cesare Casella, Michael Toscano and Jimmy Bradley. “We’re proud to share Pat LaFrieda’s deep-rooted authenticity with the world through this fantastic book,” says Judith Curr, President and Publisher of the Atria Publishing Group. MEAT will introduce the reader to the world beyond chops and tenderloins, showcasing every possible cut of meat. With detailed, step-by-step photos, Pat reveals the best butchering tips for the home cook, such as needling, frenching, rolling, tying and butchering unusual cuts. The book will include the history of the LaFrieda family and how they created a business that has grown over the past 100 years to become a New York City institution. In celebration of this family owned company’s success, and being part of New York City for nearly a century, in 2003 the city officially renamed Leroy Street in the meatpacking district to Pat LaFrieda Lane. “Meat: Everything There Is To Know is more than a cookbook; it’s a journey focused around what my family has built its name and reputation on for the past century,” says Pat LaFrieda. “This book will give you the confidence to select, purchase, butcher and cook any kind of meat. It’s an insider’s tale of the meat industry, and will showcase over 75 LaFrieda family inspired recipes that will become a staple in yours for years to come. This book will offer a form of butchery education that has been handed down through three generations of LaFrieda men — my grandfather to my father, my father to me. From butterflying a pork loin in order to stuff, to carving a turkey at Thanksgiving to grilling the perfect steak, I know this book will be as instructive and enjoyable to read as it has been for me to write it.” Hailed by New York magazine as the “King of Meat” and famous for his aged steak program, Pat LaFrieda is the mastermind behind countless iconic burgers made famous at restaurants across the country. He has created and developed more than 100 custom hamburger blends. Now, within Meat: Everything You Need To Know, Pat will reveal how to create the perfect burger with his favourite burger blend recipes. Sure to be a kitchen staple for years to come, MEAT gives you the very best insider information that will have you butchering and cooking your own meals like a third generation butcher in no time. Johanna Castillo, VP Senior Editor, negotiated the world rights deal, with Creative Artists Agency.

