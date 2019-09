<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Pat Kiernan is a legendary anchor who's been the face of New York City news since 1997. He gets up at 3 am every day and his workday doesn't end until 6 pm. How does he do it? We followed him around for a day to figure out just that. Produced by Will Wei

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.