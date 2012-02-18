Pat Buchanan Is Out At MSNBC — And He Is NOT Happy

Pat Buchanan has finally been canned at MSNBC.



The ousting was over Buchanan’s controversial book, “Suicide of a Superpower: Will America Survive to 2025?” MSNBC’s president Phil Griffin had asked Buchanan not to appear on the network while he was promoting the book, which includes ideas about the connection between ethnic diversity and America’s decline that civil rights organisations have deemed racist and anti-Semitic.

Buchanan has not appeared on the network since October. And now he’s out for good.

In a blog post for The American Conservative published today, Buchanan lashed out at the Anti-Defamation League and colour of Change for seeking his firing.

After going point by point through the criticisms of his book, Buchanan really turned up the heat in the closing paragraphs:

The modus operandi of these thought police at colour of Change and ADL is to brand as racists and anti-Semites any writer who dares to venture outside the narrow corral in which they seek to confine debate. All the while prattling about their love of dissent and devotion to the First Amendment, they seek systematically to silence and censor dissent.

Without a hearing, they smear and stigmatised as racist, homophobic, or anti-Semitic any who contradict what George Orwell once called their “smelly little orthodoxies.” They then demand that the heretic recant, grovel, apologise, and pledge to go forth and sin no more.

Defy them, and they will go after the network where you work, the newspapers that carry your column, the conventions that invite you to speak. If all else fails, they go after the advertisers.

I know these black listers. They operate behind closed doors, with phone calls, mailed threats, and off-the-record meetings. They work in the dark because, as Al Smith said, nothing un-American can live in the sunlight.

You can still catch Buchanan on The McLaughlin Group, where he can be found yelling at a bunch of political analysts most Sundays.

(h/t Talking Points Memo)

