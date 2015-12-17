This pastry magically combines a quiche and brioche

The Quioche combines two savoury snacks to make one incredible pastry.

French café Maman just opened its second location in Tribeca this week. The restaurant was founded by Michelin-starred chef Arman Arnal, and features a complete menu inspired by dishes from the South of France.

The menu’s star is the new Quioche, which combines a brioche bun with a quiche filling that’s made of butternut squash, baby kale, and an egg.

Maman is opening its third location in Brooklyn in January 2016.

Story and video by Adam Banicki

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.