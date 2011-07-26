Pastor Kicks Off A NASCAR Race Thanking God For His Smokin' Hot Wife

Pastor Joe Nelms got the festivities underway at this weekend’s Nationwide Series race in Gladeville, Tenn. with a one-minute pre-race prayer.



And wow, what a hilarious/fantastic one minute it was.

Not to ruin the surprise, but he thanks God for GM Performance Technology, Goodyear Tires, and his “smokin’ hot wife”, among other things.

Here’s the video (Nelms starts 14 seconds in):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

