Carl Icahn Has His Own Pasta Dish On The Menu At This Midtown NYC Italian Restaurant

On Saturday evening I was looking for an interesting Midtown Manhattan restaurant to get dinner. I decided to try an Italian place on 56th Street called Il Tinello.

It’s a really charming spot. The service was impeccable and the food and wine was fantastic.

It turns out that billionaire investor Carl Icahn is a regular customer there, too. He even has his own special dish on the menu called “Pasta Alla Icahn.” It’s farfalle with tomatoes, onions and pancetta and it costs $US23.50.

I didn’t try Icahn’s favourite. I also didn’t see a “Penne Alla Ackman” on the menu.

Check it out:

