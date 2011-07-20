Amazing Historical Photos Of Washington D.C. Recreated Today

Photo: Jason E. Powell

Photographer Jason E. Powell is reviving historic photos by going back to the actual place where they have been taken and then inserting that old image in the landscape of a new photo.The results are spectacular — some sites have the same building facades as they did back in the late 1800s and early 1900s, while other sites have lost all their historic elements.



‘Looking Into The Past‘ features images of streets, homes and government buildings in Washington D.C., and towns in Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland.

