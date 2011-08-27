Terrifying Pictures Of Past Hurricanes In New York

New Yorkers struggle through the streets of downtown Manhattan as the Great Atlantic Hurricane hit, Sept. 14, 1944, New York. (AP Photo/John Lent)

Photo: ap

Only a few big hurricanes have ever hit New York City. The last of them was Hurricane Gloria in 1985, which caused substantial damage on Long Island.The biggest storm on record was the West Indian Cyclone, which “created a river on Canal Street that briefly connected the East River and the Hudson, swept much of Coney Island into the sea and entirely destroyed a barrier beach called Hog Island that once lay south of the Rockaways in Queens,” according to Metropolis.



GREAT ATLANTIC HURRICANE 1944: Trees blown sideways at Rockefeller centre The high winds of the Great Atlantic Hurricane tilted these trees at the corner of Rockefeller Plaza and 49th Street, Sept. 15, 1944, New York. (AP Photo/ John Lent) CAROL 1954: Destructive waves in Asbury park High waves roll in over the beach and crash against the boardwalk at Asbury Park, New Jersey on August 31, 1954, driving these youngsters away from the rail. Canvas-covered auto, on display in connection with a local raffle, is pounded by the surf. A fast-moving hurricane with winds up to 100 miles an hour and torrential rains, swept up the Atlantic coast on August 31, hitting New Jersey and New York before throwing its full fury into New England. (AP Photo) CAROL 1954: A car is stranded on Long Island An auto is stranded on Montauk Highway at Napeague, Long Island, New York on August 31, 1954, following Hurricane Carol which caused untold damage on eastern end of the island. In background, left, is radio station WSL, a Mackay radio facility. Framework of the radio tower topped by high winds which reached 90 plus miles per hour in gusts, can be seen at centre. At height of storm waves broke narrow waist of Montauk peninsula, channeling through to Napeague bay and making an island of Montauk for a few hours. (AP Photo/Dave Edwards) CONNIE 1955: Flooding on Queens Blvd. Motorists take it easy through this underpass at Queens Blvd., and Horace Harding Blvd., Aug. 12, 1955, Long Island, New York. New York City was hit by Hurricane Connie, causing the heaviest rains of the year. The weather bureau reported 4.61-inches during a 17-hour period beginning at 8 p.m., Aug. 11. Many cellars were flooded and roofs made dangerous heavy by the weight of the water, and motor cars stacked along highways leading to the city. (AP Photo/John Lent) CONNIE 1955: Roads flooded in Long Island Despite overhead sign warning motorists to go to either side in the event of an obstruction, and they've got plenty here, these cars stalled in flood waters at Long Island, New York on August 12, 1955, as a police emergency truck, right, goes to their aid. This watery roadblock, caused by rains heralding Hurricane Connie, is at the intersection of Sunrise Highway and the Belt Parkway in the Laurelton-Rosedale section of Long Island, New York. (AP Photo) DORIA 1971: Windows shattered in Queens Winds of near hurricane strength shattered windows throughout the metropolitan region including this automobile showroom, Aug. 28, 1971, Queens, New York. Winds accompanied by torrential rains caused havoc for residents of the New York region. The weather was a result of Tropical Storm Doria. (AP Photo) GLORIA 1985: Commuters hurry home before the storm Pedestrians carry umbrella as they walk outside Grand Central Terminal as Hurricane Gloria heads toward the city, Sept. 27, 1985, New York. Most schools and many businesses in the city are closed in anticipation of the hurricane. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) GLORIA 1985: Saks Fifth Avenue is taped up ahead of the storm An unidentified man carries an umbrella as he walks in the rain past Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City, Friday morning September 27, 1985. The windows of Saks have been taped up as the city braces for the arrival of Hurricane Gloria. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) GLORIA 1985: Damage is severe on Long Island A beach house shows evidence of the damage done by Hurricane Gloria as it swept by Fire Island, New York, Sept. 28, 1985. Despite Gloria's ferocity, it failed to wreak the kind of devastation many Long Islanders feared. (AP Photo/Rick Maiman) GLORIA 1985: Roofs blown off houses on Fire Island Roofs of houses in Fire Island, New York, were blown away by Hurricane Gloria as it swept through the area, Sept. 28, 1985. Fire Island was especially hard hit as Gloria moved straight across Long Island, leaving behind thousands of downed trees, utility poles and electrical lines. (AP Photo/Rick Maiman) GLORIA 1985: A car crushed in Freeport A tree lies on top of a car in Freeport, Long Island, N.Y., blown over by winds caused by Hurricane Gloria, Sept. 28, 1985. The hurricane swept through the New York area. More than half a million people fled inland from coastal areas along the East Coast as the hurricane thrashed the area with heavy winds and driving rains. (AP Photo/Ed Bailey) GLORIA 1985: A firefighter helps with flooding in Freeport A firefighter makes his way through knee-deep water as he checks flooding conditions on Gordon Place in Freeport, New York, Sept. 27, 1985. Howling winds and heavy rain from Hurricane Gloria flooded local streets as the storm passed over the Long Island community. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm) GLORIA 1985: A tree falls on Fifth Ave A tree lies in the middle of New York's Fifth Avenue near 94th Street after Hurricane Gloria passed through the city, Sept. 28, 1985. The hurricane caused considerable damage to parts of Long Island with heavy rains and strong winds. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Klein) BOB 1991: A man sells candles following extensive power outages in Long Island Michael Brodsky of Brooklyn sells candles along Route 27 in Southampton, Long Island, New York, Aug. 20, 1991. Brodsky is hoping to sell to some of the approximately 300,000 LILCO customers still without power after Hurricane Bob stormed through the area. (AP Photo/Kevin Coughlin)

