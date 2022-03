Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is staying behind for Biden’s State of the Union — here’s how past designated survivors spent their evenings under high security

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo testifies before a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, Andrew Harnik/AP

Excluding the year immediately after a new president is elected, one member of the president’s Cabinet has been selected every year since the 1960s to be the designated survivor during high-profile events such as inaugurations and State of the Union addresses.

If there was a targeted attack on the Capitol, someone would have to take over the government.

They sit out the State of the Union far away from the House chamber, so that in case there is a catastrophe, a Senate-confirmed official could take the reigns of the presidency. Since 2005, a designated survivor from Congress has also been selected in order to rebuild the legislative branch.

Although highly unlikely, this doomsday scenario has captured the imaginations of screenwriters and TV producers, spawning an entire show on ABC called simply “Designated Survivor.”

In the real world, designated survivors have often tended to be low-ranking cabinet members, and until 9/11, had spent their evenings away from Washington, DC in a variety of ways. Almost all choose to kick back, relax, and enjoy the perks of the presidential treatment for a few short hours.

Here are how past designated survivors have spent their State of the Union addresses as the possible president-to-be:

A designated survivor has been selected for the State of Union address since sometime in the 1960s, but the first one documented person was secretary of housing and urban development Samuel R. Pierce Jr. at former President Ronald Reagan’s in January 1984. Samuel Riley Pierce Jr. Wikimedia Commons Source: The American Presidency Project In 1986, agriculture secretary John Block spent Reagan’s address from his friend’s house on the shores of Montego Bay, Jamaica. “I was having a glass of wine probably,” Block said after the fact. John Block (R). Charles Tasnadi Source: ABC News In 1990, secretary of veteran affairs Ed Derwinski had a pretty casual experience as the designated survivor. He had pizza near his home while his security detail stood by. Former President George H.W. Bush’s cabinet, with Derwinski standing in the top row, third from the right. Wikimedia Commons Source: ABC News In 1996, secretary of health and human services Donna Shalala spent the State of the Union address in the White House. She reportedly ordered pizza for her staff after former President Bill Clinton told her, “Don’t do anything I wouldn’t do.” Shalala (R) with Bill Clinton in 1997. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Source: ABC News In 1997, secretary of agriculture Dan Glickman visited his daughter in Lower Manhattan to hang out at her apartment — “nuclear football” and all. But after the State of the Union ended and Secret Service left, they were left looking for taxis in the pouring rain. Dan Glickman in 2010 Matt Sayles/AP Source: CBS News In 1999, then-secretary of housing and urban development and now-governor of New York Andrew Cuomo opted to stay home to spend quality time with his kids. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gestures as he arrives for a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York on Jan. 18, 2017. AP Photo/Andrew Harnik Source: ABC News In 2000, secretary of energy Bill Richardson spent his time as designated survivor hanging out with his family in coastal Maryland. They dined on roast beef and drank beers as the Secret Service watched over them. Richardson (R) with former Vice President Joe Biden (L). AP Source: ABC News But after the 9/11 attacks rocked the world, the role of designated survivor took on new gravity. From then on out, designated survivors were taken to an undisclosed location and didn’t speak to reporters about their experiences. Bush gives his State of the Union address on Capitol Hill Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2002 after entering the packed House chamber to boisterous applause from Republicans and Democrats alike. AP Photo/Susan Walsh Source: ABC News “I think 9/11 created a new aura of reality,” said interior secretary and 2011’s designated survivor Ken Salazar. “It added a dimension of seriousness to that kind of protective measure.” Ken Salazar. Ross D. Franklin/AP Source: ABC News In 2006, secretary of veterans affairs Jim Nicholson had to deal with this new level of seriousness when he was transported via helicopter to an unknown location and given a security briefing. But was able to enjoy a steak dinner in the process. Jim Nicholson in 2007 Alex Brandon/AP Source: ABC News In 2010, an unusual circumstance meant that two designated survivors were selected. Barack Obama giving his 2010 State of the Union Charles Dharapak/AP Source: Washington Post Then-secretary of state Hillary Clinton was abroad in London during the State of the Union, but secretary of housing and urban development Shaun Donovan was also named designated survivor. Shaun Donovan, director of the White House’s Office of Management and Budget (OMB), answers questions at the Reuters Global Climate Change Summit in Washington, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Bourg Source: Washington Post Had US leadership been wiped out, Clinton would have succeeded former President Barack Obama because she would have been the lone survivor in the line of succession. But because her location was known, another survivor had to be selected. Hillary Clinton. Mark Wilson/Getty Images Source: Washington Post Thankfully — outside of the fictional TV show on ABC — no real designated survivors have had to fulfill their doomsday missions. Kiefer Sutherland stars in ‘Designated Survivor’ on . ABC The designated survivor for the 2018 State of the Union was Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue. Sonny Perdue, left, is sworn in as the 31st Secretary of Agriculture by US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on April 25, 2017. Preston Keres/USDA Just a few minutes before the 2019 State of the Union, Energy Secretary Rick Perry was chosen as the designated survivor Former Texas Governor Rick Perry exits after meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid The designated survivor for the 2020 State of the Union is Interior Secretary David Bernhardt U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt speaks during the annual state of Colorado energy luncheon sponsored by the Colorado Petroleum council Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Photo Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is the designated survivor for Biden’s first State of the Union in 2022 Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo testifies before a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, Andrew Harnik/AP David Choi and Michal Kranz contributed to a previous version of this story.