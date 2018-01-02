Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is staying behind for Biden’s State of the Union — here’s how past designated survivors spent their evenings under high security

Excluding the year immediately after a new president is elected, one member of the president’s Cabinet has been selected every year since the 1960s to be the designated survivor during high-profile events such as inaugurations and State of the Union addresses.
If there was a targeted attack on the Capitol, someone would have to take over the government.
They sit out the State of the Union far away from the House chamber, so that in case there is a catastrophe, a Senate-confirmed official could take the reigns of the presidency. Since 2005, a designated survivor from Congress has also been selected in order to rebuild the legislative branch.
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is the designated survivor for President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address on March 1, 2021.
Although highly unlikely, this doomsday scenario has captured the imaginations of screenwriters and TV producers, spawning an entire show on ABC called simply “Designated Survivor.”
In the real world, designated survivors have often tended to be low-ranking cabinet members, and until 9/11, had spent their evenings away from Washington, DC in a variety of ways. Almost all choose to kick back, relax, and enjoy the perks of the presidential treatment for a few short hours.
Here are how past designated survivors have spent their State of the Union addresses as the possible president-to-be:
A designated survivor has been selected for the State of Union address since sometime in the 1960s, but the first one documented person was secretary of housing and urban development Samuel R. Pierce Jr. at former President Ronald Reagan’s in January 1984.
In 1996, secretary of health and human services Donna Shalala spent the State of the Union address in the White House. She reportedly ordered pizza for her staff after former President Bill Clinton told her, “Don’t do anything I wouldn’t do.”
In 1997, secretary of agriculture Dan Glickman visited his daughter in Lower Manhattan to hang out at her apartment — “nuclear football” and all. But after the State of the Union ended and Secret Service left, they were left looking for taxis in the pouring rain.
In 2000, secretary of energy Bill Richardson spent his time as designated survivor hanging out with his family in coastal Maryland. They dined on roast beef and drank beers as the Secret Service watched over them.
But after the 9/11 attacks rocked the world, the role of designated survivor took on new gravity. From then on out, designated survivors were taken to an undisclosed location and didn’t speak to reporters about their experiences.
In 2006, secretary of veterans affairs Jim Nicholson had to deal with this new level of seriousness when he was transported via helicopter to an unknown location and given a security briefing. But was able to enjoy a steak dinner in the process.
Had US leadership been wiped out, Clinton would have succeeded former President Barack Obama because she would have been the lone survivor in the line of succession. But because her location was known, another survivor had to be selected.