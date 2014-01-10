Past And Present GIFs Of 11 Famous NYC Filming Locations

Jennifer Michalski

We recently showed you how some of Los Angeles’ most iconic film scenes looked during original production — and how they look now.

Thanks to the cool new iPhone app Scenepast that lets us check out before-and-after photos of famous film locations, we get to see some of New York City’s hot film spots, too.

Take a look at how the Big Apple has changed over the years:

Broadway Danny Rose” 1984 — 1626 Broadway (at 49th Street)

Broadway Danny Rose GIFGothamist via Scenepast

Do The Right Thing” 1989 — Lexington Ave & Stuyvesant Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11221

Do the right thing GIFGothamist via Scenepast

Hannah and Her Sisters” 1985 — 43 Greene Street

Hannah and her Sisters GIFGothamist via Scenepast

Hannah and Her Sisters” 1985 — 88 Grand Street

Hannah and her sisters GIFGothamist via Scenepast

Midnight Cowboy” 1969 — 234 West 42nd Street

Midnight Cowboy GIFGothamist via Scenepast

Miami Vice” 1984 (from Season 1, episode 1) — 242 West 16th Street

Miami Vice GIFGothamist via Scenepast

Kojak” 1973 (from Season 1, episode 1) — 148 West 49th Street

Kojak GIFGothamist via Scenepast

Kojak” 1973 (from Season 1, episode 1) — 24 Peck Slip

Kojak GIF 2Gothamist via Scenepast

Naked City” 1947 — 404 West 15th Street

Naked City GIFGothamist via Scenepast

Saturday Night Fever” 1977 — 802 East 64th Street, Brooklyn

Saturday Night Fever GIFGothamist via Scenepast

Taxi Driver” 1975 — 1886 Broadway (between 62nd & 63rd Street)

Taxi Driver GIFGothamist via Scenepast

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

thelife thewire-us