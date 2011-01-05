The 10 Best Password Management Extensions For Your favourite Web Browsers

Photo: http://www.flickr.com

As more and more information is transmitted online, it’s important to make sure you use your passwords wisely.We took a look at some of the best add-ons and extensions for Firefox and Google Chrome that will simultaneously keep your passwords safe and within reach.



These tools are great for people with lots of different internet accounts, those concerned with digital security, and the forgetful. You’ll never worry about your passwords again.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.