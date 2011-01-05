The 10 Best Password Management Extensions For Your favourite Web Browsers

Photo: http://www.flickr.com
As more and more information is transmitted online, it’s important to make sure you use your passwords wisely.We took a look at some of the best add-ons and extensions for Firefox and Google Chrome that will simultaneously keep your passwords safe and within reach.
These tools are great for people with lots of different internet accounts, those concerned with digital security, and the forgetful. You’ll never worry about your passwords again.
LastPass will log you in to any site with a single click. Use it remember your passwords, generate new ones, and even fill out address forms online.
If you have lots of different logins for different sites, try PasswordExporter. It's a Firefox extension that lets you save all your passwords to an easily searchable text-based file.
Sync your bookmarks and passwords across devices with Xmarks. This extension doesn't care if you use Firefox, Chrome, or Safari. Install it on each of your computers and know that you'll always have access to your passwords and favourite pages.
Sure, RoboForm will remember all your passwords and fill out address forms. But it also offers a SafeNote function, making it easy for you to securely store files, documents, or any other private information.
A unique extension available to Chrome users, Passter stores your login information in your Google Docs account instead of its own third party server. Rest easy knowing that your password is safely locked behind Google's own servers.
If you'd rather not type black dots into your password field, use Show My Password to type regular text. The extension is highly customisable in case you'd like to change back and forth between dots or readable characters.
With little more than the use of a small 'bookmarklet,' Mashed Life will log you in to any of your sites with a single click. This extension will even let you to grant account access to other people without telling them your password.
No matter what device or operating system you use to browse the internet, 1Password can almost certainly help you wrangle your login information. It's fully compatible with Mac, PC, iPhone, and iPad.
Internet shopaholics: rejoice! eWallet will make those impulse buys from Amazon even easier than they were before. It tracks credit card numbers, calling cards, PIN numbers, and any other piece of sensitive information you can throw at it.
If you're not a fan of storing login information online, Clipperz is what you're after. It references a file stored on your own computer and pulls passwords out of that. The only person you have to trust? Yourself.
