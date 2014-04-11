This Simple Trick Could Solve All Of Your Password Problems

If you’re scrambling to change your password following the Heartbleed bug and don’t know where to start, this trick may be one of the simplest solutions yet.

Not only does it generate a password that’s random enough to keep intruders away, but it also ensures that you’ll be able to remember it.

Yuriy Guts, a research and development software engineer at Eleks Labs, detailed a comprehensive password creation method on the company’s R&D blog.

The first step in Guts’ process involves thinking of a movie or television show, a line from a song, or any other reference that you associate with that website.

For example, you might want to think of a movie that reminds you of one of your best friends to help you create a strong Facebook password. Grab the most memorable line from that movie.

Once you’ve come up with your quote or phrase, add a few transformations to make it more difficult to guess. For example, Guts suggests replacing each space with an underscore, capitalising the second letter of each word, adding a number at the end of the phrase that denotes the number of words in it, or any similar method.

If you’re using the line “I’m king of the world!” from the movie “Titanic,” your password may look something like this:

Im_kIng_oF_tHe-wOrld5

The trick works even better if you’ve got inside jokes or phrases that only you would know or remember. After you’ve created this password, store it in some type of management system in case you forget it. Guts advises that you change your passwords every 12 months by repeating those steps.

The idea of using a phrase to help you remember your password isn’t particularly new. But what makes Guts’ approach more interesting is that each phrase is specifically tailored to an individual website or app — meaning that you’re creating a password that’s easy to remember while also guaranteeing all of your passwords are different from one another.

Since the password method requires you to generate a phrase or sentence, it’s much easier and more natural to type it quickly when logging in rather than pecking at the keyboard to input some obscure string of characters.

