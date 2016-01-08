Passport Global's head quant is leaving to pursue other opportunities

Passport Global’s head quant Tim Garry is leaving the $4.4 billion San Francisco-based hedge fund, according to a letter to investors from the fund’s founder John Burbank.

“After eight highly productive and successful years at Passport, Portfolio Manager Tim Garry has decided to leave the firm,” Burbank wrote.

He continued: ” Given his achievements at Passport, Tim is ready for a role with an increased level of responsibility and will be pursuing new opportunities. We look forward to supporting Tim in his future endeavours and appreciate his many valuable contributions to Passport. Tim will help ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities by working with the team as a senior advisor through the end of June and plans to remain an investor in Passport funds.

Garry, a portfolio manager and cochair of the firm’s risk committee, co-managed Passport’s Long Short Strategy Fund alongside Burbank.

The Long Short Strategy Fund, which has $610 million in assets, was up 7.12% through November 30, according to data from HSBC. The fund, which was launched in June 2010, had annualized returns of 6.67%, the data shows.

Passport’s other funds — the Passport Special Opportunities Fund ($430 million) and Passport Global Strategy ($2.1 billion) — both had strong years, gaining 11.56% and 8.99%, respectively, through November 30, according to HSBC’s data.

To put it in perspective, the average fund fell 3.49%, according to Hedge Fund Research.

Garry graduated from Boston College in 2000 with degrees in philosophy and English, according to his bio. He earned his master’s in finance from Boston College in 2006. He’s a CFA charterholder.

Reuters’ Lawrence Delevingne first reported the departure.

A spokesperson for Passport Global declined to comment.

Here’s the letter:

Dear Passport Investor, As we start 2016, I wanted to share with you some promotions and organizational changes at Passport. Personally, I am energised about our business, team and process and deeply committed to the continued development of every facet of our business. Passport delivered a year of strong outperformance in 2016, owing to the talents and dedication of our team and our intense focus on continuously improving our differentiated investment process. As we chart our future, it is important to recognise performers. I am pleased to announce we have promoted Peter Supino to Portfolio Manager & Director of Research and Sid Mitra to Resources Portfolio Manager. Against the backdrop of their impressive multiyear track records at the firm, Peter and Sid will help manage the investment process and work closely with our team of Sector PMs. They both will now manage larger sleeves in the Global Fund across multiple sectors. We are confident they will continue to demonstrate investment acumen and leadership. After eight highly productive and successful years at Passport, Portfolio Manager Tim Garry has decided to leave the firm. Given his achievements at Passport, Tim is ready for a role with an increased level of responsibility and will be pursuing new opportunities. We look forward to supporting Tim in his future endeavours and appreciate his many valuable contributions to Passport. Tim will help ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities by working with the team as a senior advisor through the end of June and plans to remain an investor in Passport funds. I will continue to serve as Portfolio Manager of our Long Short Strategy and will be supported by Peter Supino as Assistant Portfolio Manager and the Risk/Quant Team. The fund’s strategy and process will remain unchanged from its genesis as a low volatility and more liquid product with tight risk management. Passport’s functional areas have never been stronger. One of Tim’s accomplishments at Passport was the build-out of the risk and quantitative infrastructure and culture. Today, risk and quant are firmly embedded in our firm’s investment process and thinking. Chief Risk Officer, Will Peets, and our Director of Quantitative Research, Zhan Onayev, have taken our risk and factor information systems, as well as daily analyses, to new levels that inform us every step of the way in portfolio construction. We are excited about the future and what it holds for Passport and our investors, and value your continued confidence in our team. Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to us. Sincerely, John Burbank

