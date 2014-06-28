Two Startup Bros Work Out Aggression By Leaving Notes To Each Other In Their Building's Elevator

When you live in an apartment building, the best way (and by that we mean “worst way”) to get a point across to a neighbour is by leaving a note. But if you leave a passive aggressive note and you live in San Francisco, you better give it a tech spin.

That’s what happened when two neighbours got into it in an undisclosed building in the city. The notes were posted to Reddit.

City apartments are usually on top of each other, and as The Bold Italic points out, it’s no different in San Francisco.

Here’s the rundown:

Neighbour 1 has a startup and is constantly on the phone in the apartment building’s communal courtyard. Neighbour 2 is sick of hearing about it, and leaves a note telling Neighbour 1 that once the startup gets funded, the first thing on the to-do list should be to invest in some headphones. In fact, Neighbour 1 should just take the calls from inside his apartment.

Well, apparently not one to pass up gloating about his startup, Neighbour 1 leaves a reply note for Neighbour 2. He does indeed have a startup, and that startup seems to be doing pretty well, having raised $US100 million in a seed round.

The whole exchange is capped off by a third party, who seems to be on the side of Neighbour 1 and his funded startup. Maybe he’s hoping to invest, as well?

Check out the exchange below:

