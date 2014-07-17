Here's A Fast And Beautiful Way To Never Forget Your Passwords

There are plenty of password manager apps out there, but Passible is aiming to be the fastest.

Passible does exactly what you’d like a password management app to do: It securely stores all of your log-in info, passwords, and credit card details in one place and makes it easy to quickly find and use them.

Passible just does it about 50% faster than competitors such as 1Password by requiring fewer taps from the user.

The first thing you notice when you open Passible, however, is its attention to detail. The app features a beautiful design with a muted aesthetic, which is eye-catching but not distracting. There’s a great animation too when you first sign in to the app using a 4-digit PIN. The digits on the numbered keypad scramble and then you’re in.

Once you’ve entered your pin, you’re brought to the main menu where you can see your entire collection of passwords and credit card info.

There’s a neat “peek” feature for quickly glancing at your ATM pin or email password.

The favourites bar lets you keep your six most used passwords or pins in an easy-to-tap spot. Tapping one of your favourites brings up that website’s log-in email and password, as well as a button to jump over to the website with all of the info already filled in.

Passible uses military level AES-256 encryption, so when you visit a website or check your email from within the device, the app uses its own secure browser.

Passible also includes a password analyzer, a nifty little tool that gives you feedback on the strength of your password.

For those looking use Passible across multiple devices such as both their iPhone and iPad, Passible offers a premium subscription service which securely sync and backs up your info across all devices. The Premium Pack costs $US9.99 per year and includes theft protection, unlimited logins and cards, and better support.

The basic Passible app is free, however, and there’s still plenty to take advantage of without upgrading, especially if you’re only planning on using the app on your phone.

You can download Passible from the Apple App Store here for iPhone and iPad.

