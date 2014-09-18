Poorly Behaved Airline Passengers Are Being Publicly Shamed Online

We all know that space is cramped on aeroplanes, but that doesn’t mean that it’s acceptable to put your feet on someone else’s headrest, sprawl across a row of seats when they’re already occupied, or walk around the cabin barefoot.

PassengerShaming.com is a website that publicly calls out the rudest, grossest airline passenger behaviour by posting photos of these offending passengers on Instagram and Facebook.

The site posts “photos of a**holes taken by anonymous flight attendants & passengers from all over the world.” These images capture behaviour that is barely acceptable in your own home — let alone in a public aeroplane. Below are some of the more egregious offenders (via Yahoo Travel).

It’s never acceptable to take your shirt off on a plane.

Same goes for your pants. You don’t have to dress up, but at least cover yourself.

And don’t put your feet on top of someone else’s headrest.

There are a lot of posts with people putting their feet in the air. This is never acceptable. Just keep your feet on the ground.

If you have long hair, don’t put it over your headrest. No one wants to see this.

Sleeping on the floor is a no-no. Stay in your seat.

Also, clean up after yourself. This mess is what many flight attendants have to contend with after a flight.

And perhaps worst of all, don’t potty train your kid in the middle of the plane. Please.

