Passengers Got Trapped On An NYC Subway After Smoke Filled The Train [Photos]

Dozens of New York City subway riders were trapped on a 7 train Monday night as smoke filled the cars, NBC New York reports.

The subway conductor reportedly heard a “pop” right before the train went into a tunnel near Grand Central Station, and then smoke started filling the train.

The train’s power was cut and it reversed course back to Grand Central, where passengers were able to get off.

A fire reportedly broke out on the tracks in the tunnel, which caused the smoke, ABC News reports.

One passenger, Matthew Russell Lee, told CBS 2: “The car filled with smoke, people were crying, people tried to drop down to the floor, they covered their mouth with shirts, and throughout all this there was no public address system announcement about what was happening.”

No injuries were reported.

The photos and video are unsettling. Check it out:







