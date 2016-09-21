Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence are alone in space in the first trailer for 'Passengers'

One of the most anticipated movies this winter is the teaming of mega-stars Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence in the sci-fi thriller, “Passengers.”

Pratt and Lawrence play two passengers who wake up 90 years too early during a trip to a colony planet to discover that they’re the only two awake on the ship as it travels through space.

The two soon realise what happened and that they’re the only ones who can save the ship and the thousands of other passengers currently in hibernation.

Sony will release the movie December 21. Here’s the first trailer:

