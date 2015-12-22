50 passengers were stuck on a ride at SeaWorld for over an hour

WESH 2 The Sky Tower ride at SeaWorld in Orlando Florida, stuck due to a ride malfunction.

Passengers were stuck on the Sky Tower ride at SeaWorld Orlando for over an hour Monday before park personnel were able to return the ride to the ground.

The ride — which brings passengers 400 feet into the air for a view of the park — malfunctioned, stranding the passengers about halfway up the tower, CNN reported via WESH 2.

Some of the 50 people on the ride had called 911 to report the malfunction, according to Fox 35 in Orlando.

While the riders were still stuck, the park issued a statement indicating that staff were in “constant communication” with the guests and that all passengers were safe. The park worked with Orange County Fire Rescue to retrieve the passengers.

Read our statement on SeaWorld Orlando’s Skytower: pic.twitter.com/ennHYQ9owS

— SeaWorld (@SeaWorld) December 21, 2015

