Passengers Stage Mutiny On Flight Grounded On Runway For Seven Hours

Passengers fought back against the crew and captain of a Middle East Airlines flight after being held on the runway for seven hours, according to the Daily Mail.



The flight, set to fly from London to Beirut, was stalled for seven hours after missing its original departure window. Passengers, who were stuck on the plane while it waited, decided to take the issue into their own hands.

They fought with the crew, shouted at the captain, stole food, and engaged in a “Lord of the Flies” style mutiny, according to the Daily Mail.

Police officers were eventually called on board to calm the situation. The Middle East Airlines flight eventually left for Beirut.

Read the full account at the Daily Mail >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.