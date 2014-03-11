Passenger With Stolen Passport On Malaysian Airlines Jet 'Looks Like A Famous Footballer'

Dato’ Azharuddin Abdul Rahman, director general of the Malaysian Department of Civil Aviation briefs the media over latest updates on missing Malaysia Airline MH370 on March 10, 2014 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (Photo: Getty)

Authorities have identified one of two men traveling on the missing Malaysian Airlines jet with a stolen passport.

While it was confirmed he is not Malaysian, few details were released, according to Malaysian paper The Star.

However, civil aviation chief Azharuddin Abdul Rahman used this analogy when a reporter asked him to give a rough approximation of the passenger’s appearance:

“Do you know of a footballer by the name of (Mario) Balotelli? He is an Italian. Do you know how he looks like?” Then the reporter asked, “Is he black?” and the aviation chief replied, “Yes.”

For the record, here’s some of Balotelli’s other distinguishing characteristics:

Picture: Getty Images

You can find our full coverage of the search here.

