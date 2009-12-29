Detroit Terrorist Had An Accomplice Says Passenger

A well-dressed elderly man, possibly of Indian descent, may have helped the accused terrorist board the plane in Amsterdam, according to passenger statements.



The “mismatched pair” were first seen waiting at the boarding gate. Then the elderly man was seen talking to a ticket agent when Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab tried to board the plane without a passport.

If the report is accurate, that means two terrorists waltzed through security in Amsterdam. And the second has not been identified or apprehended.

The Detroit News: An attorney who was aboard Northwest Airlines Flight 253 on Christmas Day says he saw another man come to the assistance of accused bomber Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab when he tried to board the aeroplane in Amsterdam without a passport.

Kurt Haskell, a Taylor attorney, told FBI agents what he saw near the boarding gate at Amsterdam when he was questioned at Detroit Metropolitan Airport following Abdulmutallab’s alleged attempt to blow up the aircraft, said Haskell’s wife Lori, who is also an attorney and was travelling with her husband.

“The two of us were sitting on the floor playing cards,” Lori Haskell told The Detroit News. “My husband noticed two men walk up to the ticket counter lady. The only reason he noticed them is that he thought they were really a mismatched pair.”

