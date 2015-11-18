Passenger restrained on British Airways jet after reportedly trying to open aeroplane door mid-flight

A female passenger on board a British Airways flight from London to Boston has been detained after reportedly attempting to open the airliner’s door mid-flight.

According to the Daily Mail, the passenger on board British Airways Flight 213 attempted to storm cockpit of the Boeing 777-200 airliner.

The passenger may have also attempted to open one of the jet’s exit doors, ABC News reported.

Massachusetts State Police were on hand at Logan International Airport when the BA Flight arrived Tuesday afternoon.

British Airways released the following statement to the media:

“Our customers and crew deserve to have a safe and enjoyable flight and we do not tolerate abusive behaviour. Our crew have requested that police meet the flight in Boston due to an unruly customer on board.”

