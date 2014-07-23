REPORT: Dozens Feared Dead In Passenger Plane Crash In Taiwan

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images This is not the plane in question.

More than 40 people are thought to have died in a passenger plane crash in Taiwan, according to Agence France Presse.

Local media reports put the death toll at 51, with 7 injuries.

The TransAsia Airways flight was reportedly trying to make an emergency landing.

The plane reportedly crashed into residential buildings on its way down, according to The Straits Times in Singapore.

Developing…

