Apple Is Reportedly Turning Passbook Into A Way To Buy Things At Its Stores

Apple’s Passbook app, a new feature introduced in the latest version of its operating system for iPhones and iPads, will reportedly support it as a means of mobile payment at its own retail stores, reports 9to5Mac.It’s not as much of a leap as it sounds.



Already, Apple employees use software called EasyPay to check customers out with a credit card. And customers can check themselves out without an employee by using Apple’s own Apple Store app, paying with the card tied to their iTunes account.

And retail store employees use similar software to check customers out.

An expected update to Apple’s App Store app would allow customers to pay using their stored credit-card information by scanning a barcode in Passbook, just like you would with your Starbucks card.

